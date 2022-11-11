Temperatures rise above freezing this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High temperatures Saturday will be near or above freezing for much of the area. Coldest spots will be on the plains where highs in the 20s are likely. Plenty of sunshine is expected to begin the weekend.

A few snow showers around the northern hills and northeast Wyoming are possible Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler with many topping out in the 20s. It will be a bit breezy. Cold weather continues early next week with highs staying in the 20s for many. Scattered snow showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, which could lead to some accumulations, mainly in the northern Black Hills.

Wednesday will be back above freezing, but colder air quickly returns to end the week. Thursday will be in the 20s with snow showers possible, then Friday will only be in the teens. Bagel in the street is on Friday and it is expected to be very cold with temperatures in the single digits Friday morning.

Temperatures next weekend will slowly warm back up into the 30s by Sunday with warmer temperatures likely by the week of Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.