Local U.S. submarine veterans take float to Veterans Day parade for 13th year

US submarine veterans parade float.
US submarine veterans parade float.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Veterans Day the VFW hosts a parade in downtown Rapid City. One of the floats has been in the parade since 2009 and honors the submariners.

Both Don Hix and Jim Copeland are submarine veterans. The two have been taking the submarine to parades in the Black Hills area for thirteen years, with a group of other veterans. The group of U.S submarine veterans formed to honor the ‘Thresher’ submarine that sunk in 1963. The two veterans agreed the loss was devastating; now the submariners are a close-knit group.

“We are a very close group now and always have been. And I see another submariner, he’s like a brother to me and we talk to together just like we’ve known each other our entire lives,” said Copeland.

The submarine has been taken to several other events in Wyoming, Montana, and Minnesota

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
Your age might have a lot to do with how you vote.
Boomers to Millennials: Voting habits change with the generations
53% voted to reject Initiated Measure 27, while 47% were in favor.
Previously approved issue rejected this time around

Latest News

Christmas Tree Permits are now available in the Black Hills.
Holiday traditions in the Black Hills: Christmas tree permits now available
Dave Bolser, CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc. says "Year after year, many of these graves never...
Group asks for wreaths for 23,000 veterans
Karina Carley, a young violinist in the Black Hills.
Young Black Hills violinist dazzles judges at competition: ‘It’s always a process’
Something different for you holiday party dip
Cooking with Eric - Cheese Martini Dip