How much snow is needed to make an impact on drought?

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite the snow and freezing rain witnessed Thursday morning, is it enough to make an impact on the ongoing drought?

The latest release of the Drought Monitor shows the Black Hills are experiencing Abnormally Dry to Severe drought conditions. Matthew Bunkers with the Rapid City National Weather Service says we will need to see a lot more snow to make a difference.

“To make a substantial impact on the drought monitor we’d probably need to see one and a half to two times that amount, so anywhere from three to four inches and that would translate to like three to four feet of snow over the course of the winter,” Bunkers said.

Bunkers added that when it comes to moisture levels one really big snowstorm is not as good as several storms spread out over the winter.

