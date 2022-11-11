Holiday traditions in the Black Hills: Christmas tree permits now available

Christmas Tree Permits are now available in the Black Hills.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold weather is officially here, and along with the cold weather comes holiday traditions, including heading into the hills to cut down your own Christmas tree. Tree permits are now available so you can harvest your own tree from the Black Hills National Forest.

The time-old tradition not only brings loved ones together during the holidays, but also helps improve forest health. Thinning the small, densely populated tree areas allows for new, larger trees to grow which improves wildlife habitat by creating open spaces for food. Just like the trees, it’s out with the old and in with the new traditions.

If this is your first time venturing out to the Black Hills to cut down a tree or you’re looking to honor your old holiday habits, you can purchase the permits online from Recreation.gov, Black Hills Forest Service offices, or from private vendors throughout the Black Hills.

