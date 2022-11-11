Get used to the cold temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A frigid night is on tap as low temperatures will fall into the single digits for many. Some spots in northwest South Dakota and southeast Montana could have lows fall below zero! Skies are clearing up overnight.

Sunny skies will stick around for Friday, but temperatures remain cold as highs will be in the 20s to low 30s. Saturday will be slightly warmer, but only in the 30s for highs. Mostly sunny skies to start the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will move in Sunday and temperatures will return to the 20s and low 30s.

Monday is colder with highs in the 20s under Mostly cloudy skies. We will keep temperatures in the 20s and 30s for all of next week. A few light snow showers are possible early and late next week. There is a signal for warmer temperatures to return the week of Thanksgiving, but that is still far away and could change. Just trying to provide some warmer thoughts.

