Group asks for wreaths for 23,000 veterans

Dave Bolser, CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc. says "Year after year, many of these graves never...
Dave Bolser, CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc. says "Year after year, many of these graves never receive a wreath.”.(KOTA KEVN)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senior Veterans Inc is asking for the people of South Dakota to donate money so they can lay wreaths for over 23,000 veterans buried at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis this holiday season.

“Over 23,000 veterans are buried at South Dakota’s largest VA cemetery, Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Every year, for the holidays, the people of South Dakota donate $15 wreaths for these gravestones, but there are never enough wreaths for all the graves. Year after year, many of these graves never receive a wreath,” according to David Bolser, CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc.

Bloser added, “When a person places the wreath on the gravestone, they read, aloud, the name inscribed on the grave. Then, they salute. It is incredibly moving to see thousands and thousands of grateful Americans honoring these veterans at their final resting place.”

Wreath donations must be received by Nov. 30. The Ceremony and Wreath Placement will be held on Dec. 17.

These events are open to the public and the time for the ceremony at Black Hills National Cemetery as well as donation information is listed at SouthDakotaHonor.com

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
Your age might have a lot to do with how you vote.
Boomers to Millennials: Voting habits change with the generations
53% voted to reject Initiated Measure 27, while 47% were in favor.
Previously approved issue rejected this time around

Latest News

Christmas Tree Permits are now available in the Black Hills.
Holiday traditions in the Black Hills: Christmas tree permits now available
US submarine veterans parade float.
Local U.S. submarine veterans take float to Veterans Day parade for 13th year
Karina Carley, a young violinist in the Black Hills.
Young Black Hills violinist dazzles judges at competition: ‘It’s always a process’
Something different for you holiday party dip
Cooking with Eric - Cheese Martini Dip