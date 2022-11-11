Cornerstone Rescue Mission works to provide services for the homeless community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Shelter and food. They are basic necessities. But not everyone has those basic needs met, despite organizations supporting the homeless community.

When temperatures drop below freezing people retreat to the warmth and coziness of their homes, but not everyone has that luxury. The homeless community faces additional difficulties during the winter when the chance of hypothermia and freezing to death is greater.

“We all know in South Dakota people freeze to death probably every winter and you know that’s what law enforcement and the fire department are really trying to avoid. So, I know that they’re out doing creek patrols, and looking through the under bridges and stuff to bring people in so, that they don’t freeze to death,” said Lysa Allison, executive director at Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission provides food, shelter, and clothing to help the homeless in their time of need. But the pandemic and staff shortages combined have made it difficult to support the number of people they used to help.

“We’re so short of staff that we’ve had to really reduce the services that we provide. For example, we’re only serving one meal a day, which is at night. We’re only doing intakes for the 60 beds we have and 10 people on the floor, whereas in the past we’ve been able to do 50 to 70,” said Allison.

Allison says Cornerstone needs volunteers. They also accept all types of donations. However, Cornerstone isn’t the only way to donate.

On November 15 people can begin placing winter gear on the downtown president’s statues.

