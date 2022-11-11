Cooking with Eric - Cheese Martini Dip

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a fun new party dip recipe for you that uses some of the same ingredients found in a Martini. And it’s super-easy.

In a bowl, place 1 package cream cheese, softened, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, 1/4 c chopped olives stuffed with pimientos, drained, and 3 tablespoons olive juice. Also add 1/2 tsp black pepper and 2 tablespoons vodka. Beat ingredients together until smooth and creamy then refrigerate an hour or so before serving.

When ready to serve, you can spoon the dip into a martini-style glass. Best served with veggies.

