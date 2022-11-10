Wintry weather is here - expect slippery roads into Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Freezing drizzle this evening will changeover to snow overnight. A light glaze of ice on the surface with snow on top will lead to difficult driving conditions as area roads will be very slippery for the Thursday morning commute. Temperatures will be in the teens and single digits in the morning. With 40 mph winds temperatures will feel like they are below zero for many during the morning hours. Dress appropriately.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm warnings are in place across part of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Snow will taper off through the day Thursday, but the wind will continue to create blowing and drifting, keeping roads slippery in spots. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits or below zero.

Accumulations will be highest for the communities near the SD/ND state line. About 1″-4″ is likely for those along and south of I-90. The closer to Nebraska, snow totals will likely be less than 2″.

Well below normal temperatures will linger into the weekend and for much, if not all, of next week.

