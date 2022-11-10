Southern Comfort drops new line of ‘drinking pants’ for holiday season

Southern Comfort is selling new "drinking pants" for $11.23 to celebrate Thanksgiving Eve.
Southern Comfort is selling new "drinking pants" for $11.23 to celebrate Thanksgiving Eve.(Southern Comfort)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Southern Comfort, a brand best known for its whisky, is venturing into fashion with a new product: pants!

The whisky company is releasing what its calling “drinking pants” ahead of the nationwide Thanksgiving Eve homecomings.

According to a news release, the pants are a one-of-a-kind line of unisex custom trousers specifically designed to make the most of the holiday season’s conviviality.

Sara Saunders, Southern Comfort’s vice president of global marketing, said the company conducted detailed market research that lead them to an important conclusion.

“Pants today are missing a few crucial elements that would improve lives everywhere, a key one being a shot glass pocket,” she said.

The "drinking pants" have a number of different features to help aid in holiday festivities.
The "drinking pants" have a number of different features to help aid in holiday festivities.(Southern Comfort)

The company said it added a perfectly-sized shot glass pocket so wearers can easily take the fun with them wherever they might go, along with a reversible “fancy pants” option for those who don’t mind wearing the same pair of pants two days in a row.

According to the company, the reversed side is better suited to be worn at formal gatherings, like Thanksgiving dinner with the family.

The pants will also have a fully adjustable waistband to accommodate the Thanksgiving festivities.

The pants are expected to be available for purchase from Nov. 14 at 8 a.m. EST to Nov. 21 or as long as supplies last. They’ll cost $11.23 to mark Thanksgiving Eve 2022, according to Southern Comfort.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City.
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
Elias Richard sentenced to life in prison
Richard sentenced to life for murder
Jury: Black Hawk man guilty of sex crimes
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Bar K-9 host a petsgiving celebration to donate supplies to a local animal shelter.
Petsgiving Drive
Rapid City channels a popular television show to entice visitors to the area.
Amazing Rush
Compared to the 2018 elections, numbers were down when it came to calculating the number of...
Voter Turnout
After months of campaigning voters took to the polls on Tuesday to vote yes for Medicaid...
Medicaid Expansion
Ahead of icy roads drives should slow down to make sure everyone gets to their destination...
Ice and Snow