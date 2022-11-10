South Dakotans say ‘Yes’ to Medicaid expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 50% of people voted yes to expanding Medicaid in South Dakota. This expansion would allow coverage for adults with lower incomes.

The increase in eligibility means more South Dakotans will have access to comprehensive coverage for things such as cancer screenings, diagnostic testing, treatment services, and follow-up care.

“We’re looking at over 43,000 South Dakotans. These are individuals that make too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid, don’t make enough to afford private insurance or other opportunities. These are individuals that are near-retirees, they’re front-line workers, they’re caregivers,” said David Benson, senior state and local campaigns manager for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

With the expansion, people can seek out additional services in their communities, which could help keep rural hospitals open.

Although the vote for Amendment D is finished, there is still work to be done with the implementation aspect, including informing people and getting them enrolled.

“This measure was designed to make this process simple and straightforward to implement,” Benson added. “It lays out specific deadlines for the state to follow and with submitting a state plan to the federal government with the final date of implementation set at July 1 of 2023.”

Medicaid enrollment is open year-round, and people can apply over the phone, online, or through paper applications.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.