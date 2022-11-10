Snow ends, but the cold air sticks around

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Roads are quite treacherous this morning due to a thin layer of ice from last night’s freezing drizzle. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination!

Snow ends this morning, but it will be windy and cold today with some blowing snow over the northern plains.

Cold air sticks around through next week as a couple of reinforcing shots of arctic air make their way into the northern plains.

