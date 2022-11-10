Snow ends, but the cold air sticks around

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Roads are quite treacherous this morning due to a thin layer of ice from last night’s freezing drizzle. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination!

Snow ends this morning, but it will be windy and cold today with some blowing snow over the northern plains.

Cold air sticks around through next week as a couple of reinforcing shots of arctic air make their way into the northern plains.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
Jury: Black Hawk man guilty of sex crimes
Your age might have a lot to do with how you vote.
Boomers to Millennials: Voting habits change with the generations
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City.
Voters pick Kristi Noem for another term as South Dakota governor
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City.
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react

Latest News

Snow
Wintry weather is here - expect slippery roads into Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Freezing drizzle to snow - nasty winter weather is here!
Accumulating snow is on the way
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Tracking a winter storm headed to KOTA Territory