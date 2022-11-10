Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor after receiving the most votes as a write-in candidate. (Source: WCCO, CITY OF BIRCHWOOD VILLAGE, CNN)
By Allen Henry
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town.

Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate.

She’s out of state celebrating the birth of her granddaughter, but when she returns to Birchwood Village, she’ll have a campaign victory to celebrate, too.

“I am very excited and grateful to all the people who helped and all the people who voted for me and are trusting me to lead the community,” Ford said.

Ford had considered running for mayor earlier this year, but potential health issues in her family kept her from throwing her hat in the ring.

Seemingly against the odds, Ford launched a write-in campaign against the two other candidates in late September, just weeks before Election Day.

According to preliminary results, Ford received 270 write-in votes.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
Jury: Black Hawk man guilty of sex crimes
Your age might have a lot to do with how you vote.
Boomers to Millennials: Voting habits change with the generations
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City.
Voters pick Kristi Noem for another term as South Dakota governor
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City.
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
DC AG filing civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell
A man in Nevada died after he was accidentally shot by a friend on a hunting trip, officials...
Man accidentally shot on hunting trip dies, officials say
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Two bodies were found inside Greenville County, South Carolina home, police say.
Man arrested after bodies of newborn, woman found in home, sheriff’s dept. says
A Minnesota woman was reunited with the ashes of her infant daughter after they were stolen...
Stolen ashes of newborn returned to mother