14-year-old boy held in fatal Seattle school shooting

Police say one student was killed in what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a Seattle...
Police say one student was killed in what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a Seattle high school.(Source: KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered a 14-year-old boy arrested in a fatal shooting at a Seattle high school to remain in custody pending a charging decision by prosecutors.

A 15-year-old boy who police say was with him when he was arrested and who had a handgun in his backpack has also been ordered detained.

Both boys had initial court appearances in juvenile court on Wednesday, one day after the shooting at Ingraham High School left a student dead.

Police arrested the pair on a public bus about an hour afterward.

A judge found probable cause to detain the 14-year-old for investigation of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon at school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City.
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
Elias Richard sentenced to life in prison
Richard sentenced to life for murder
Jury: Black Hawk man guilty of sex crimes
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Bar K-9 host a petsgiving celebration to donate supplies to a local animal shelter.
Petsgiving Drive
Rapid City channels a popular television show to entice visitors to the area.
Amazing Rush
Compared to the 2018 elections, numbers were down when it came to calculating the number of...
Voter Turnout
After months of campaigning voters took to the polls on Tuesday to vote yes for Medicaid...
Medicaid Expansion
Ahead of icy roads drives should slow down to make sure everyone gets to their destination...
Ice and Snow