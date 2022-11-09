Thune holds Senate seat; seizes historic fourth term

Thune, 61, has won his fourth term in the United State Senate. He becomes only the second South Dakotan in state history to do so.
South Dakota Senator John Thune delivers remarks to supporters after being elected to a...
South Dakota Senator John Thune delivers remarks to supporters after being elected to a historic fourth term in the United States Senate.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Republican U.S. Senator John Thune has defeated Democrat Brian Bengs and Libertarian Tamara Lesnar. The Associated Press (AP) called the race shortly after polls closed in the western part of the state.

Thune becomes just the second South Dakotan in state history to be elected to a fourth term in the United States Senate. Karl Mundt, a Republican from Humboldt, served the state from 1948 to 1973.

Bengs, a native of Aberdeen, ran as a former Independent. Bengs pointed to Sen. Thune’s more than 20 years in Washington as a reason not to vote for him.

However, Thune leaned into his experience in Washington as a positive, cutting ads with his family referencing some of his earliest campaigns for national offices, and argued that experience was needed to go toe to toe with national Democrats.

“We need to have someone in there that can punch with the big dogs, and that’s what I do on a daily basis,” Thune said during the race’s only debate.

The victory also keeps Thune on the fast track to become the next Majority Leader of the United States Senate, depending on the results of a number of Senate races across the country. Currently, Thune serves as the Minority Whip, the second-highest-ranking Republican in the Senate. If Thune manages to seize control of that post, he would become the first from South Dakota to do so since Tom Daschle in 2003, who Thune would upset two years later.

The victory also continues the GOP’s streak of holding all three of South Dakota’s congressional offices. A Democrat has not served in one of those positions since 2011.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to hazardous conditions the rocket ship themed park in Spearfish has been closed.
Spearfish park’s ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
This is a surveillance image of the suspect in the Lakota Federal Credit Union robbery in Kyle.
FBI, OST investigating Kyle armed robbery
Elias Richard sentenced to life in prison
Richard sentenced to life for murder
One lucky Sioux Falls area person won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
Rich and Trudy Wells Veterans Resource Center.
South Dakota Mines gets million-dollar upgrade
Your age might have a lot to do with how you vote.
Boomers to Millennials: Voting habits change with the generations
People were allowed to voice their concerns on a potential shooting range ordinance.
Meade County Commissioners hear opinions on shooting range ordinance