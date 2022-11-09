TeamMates Mentoring Program searching for people to mentor Black Hills youth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 1991, Tom and Nancy Osborne founded the TeamMates Mentoring Program providing support and encouragement to school-aged kids.

“The goal of the program is to see students graduate from high school and pursue post-secondary education,” said Demoine Adams, the CEO of TeamMates. “To reach this goal, students meet one time per week with a caring adult who serves as a mentor. Mentors are volunteers from the community who have dedicated themselves to making a difference in the life of a young person. Mentors give students a sense of hope, purpose, and vision. We’ve also found that mentors leave their mentee feeling more hopeful and engaged in their workplace.”

“Schools in South Dakota have students on wait lists that want a caring adult friend. We need mentors in these communities, as well as leaders interested in serving on local advisory committees. Anyone interested in mentoring or donating their time or resources can find more information at https://teammates.org,” said Christina Prehn, the Regional Coordinator for the Black Hills area TeamMates. “We currently serve Rapid City, Spearfish, Custer-Hermosa, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Pierre, and Sioux Falls School Districts.”

