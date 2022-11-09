South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state.

Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent.

In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the radical left was continuing “its assault on election integrity.” She is one of many GOP secretary of state candidates who questioned the country’s election system.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.