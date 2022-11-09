South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state.

Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent.

In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the radical left was continuing “its assault on election integrity.” She is one of many GOP secretary of state candidates who questioned the country’s election system.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias Richard sentenced to life in prison
Richard sentenced to life for murder
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City.
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Jury: Black Hawk man guilty of sex crimes
This is a surveillance image of the suspect in the Lakota Federal Credit Union robbery in Kyle.
FBI, OST investigating Kyle armed robbery

Latest News

No On IM 27 lawn signs ready to go out.
In a reversal from 2 years ago, voters reject recreational pot
South Dakota approves Medicaid expansion over GOP resistance
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City.
Voters pick Kristi Noem for another term as South Dakota governor