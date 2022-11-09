South Dakota Mines gets million-dollar upgrade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines is listed as a military friendly school and this November they are hosting events for veterans and getting upgrades to the Rich and Trudy Wells Veterans Resource Center.

The center gives veteran students tools to help ensure their success. The Wells’ million-dollar donation will help fund the improvements to the center located in lower part of the Surbeck Center.

“It’s going to really go towards giving the veterans a place. Right now, it gets full, it’s well utilized. Sometimes there’s no seats open for anybody else to use, so it’s just going to be able to provide a lot more students that benefit.”

The resource center offers many benefits such as: veteran to veteran tutoring, a mentorship program, referral services, and assistance with VA healthcare.

“Coming back to school after being out for so long the group of veterans down there really do help and assist me with daily activities, struggles with homework, and we all do the same for each other,” said Wesley Quigley, South Dakota Mines Student

“Being able to come in and actually have a group that understands me, and have a support network, it’s one of the only reasons I’m standing here today as a senior,” said Cody Marshall, South Dakota Mines Student

As a part of the Veterans Resource Center the Veterans club hosted its annual chili cookoff Tuesday. Part of the proceeds from this event will be donated to South Dakota Service Dogs. This charity helps veterans get paired with trained service animals.

