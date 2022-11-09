In a reversal from 2 years ago, voters reject recreational pot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two years ago, 54 percent of South Dakota voters said “Yes” to recreational marijuana. Tuesday, they said “On second thought … nah.”

Initiated Measure 27 was defeated 53 to 47 percent. If it had passed, the measure would have legalized “the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana.”

South Dakota was one of five states with recreational marijuana on the November ballot. The measure failed in two other states, Arkansas, and North Dakota. It was approved in Maryland and Missouri.

While approved by a decent margin in 2020, this year’s push for pot was a different story and the writing was on the wall when a South Dakota State University poll released in October showed that support had slipped - 45 percent of voters were in favor, 47 percent opposed, and 8 percent undecided.

Most of the undecided voters, once they got to the polling stations, sided with the marijuana opponents.

