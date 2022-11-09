New bocce ball courts in the works for Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The empty space at the intersection between Omaha Street and Mount Rushmore Road, which previously housed a tennis court, is getting a new sports court.

This will be the location of the bocce ball courts. (KOTA KEVN)

Black Hills Works and the Rapid City Flame Special Olympics are working together on developing new bocce ball courts. The up-and-coming sport has become very popular over the years in the Special Olympics according to the Rapid City Flame. And they say that having this court would make it easier for Special Olympics athletes to train for the event. Black Hills Works added that not only would this help the athletes, but could help bring the community closer together.

”Especially any opportunity that we can create by bringing together people with disabilities alongside community members here in Rapid City is just a great opportunity for the community as a whole to really join together and be part of this fun-filled sport,” said Black Hills Work Foundation director of engagement Carrie Moser.

The project is set to be completed sometime in the summer of 2023.

