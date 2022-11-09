New bocce ball courts in the works for Rapid City

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The empty space at the intersection between Omaha Street and Mount Rushmore Road, which previously housed a tennis court, is getting a new sports court.

This will be the location of the bocce ball courts.
This will be the location of the bocce ball courts.(KOTA KEVN)

Black Hills Works and the Rapid City Flame Special Olympics are working together on developing new bocce ball courts. The up-and-coming sport has become very popular over the years in the Special Olympics according to the Rapid City Flame. And they say that having this court would make it easier for Special Olympics athletes to train for the event. Black Hills Works added that not only would this help the athletes, but could help bring the community closer together.

”Especially any opportunity that we can create by bringing together people with disabilities alongside community members here in Rapid City is just a great opportunity for the community as a whole to really join together and be part of this fun-filled sport,” said Black Hills Work Foundation director of engagement Carrie Moser.

The project is set to be completed sometime in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias Richard sentenced to life in prison
Richard sentenced to life for murder
Gov. Kristi Noem making her final push to voters at a rally in Rapid City.
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Jury: Black Hawk man guilty of sex crimes
This is a surveillance image of the suspect in the Lakota Federal Credit Union robbery in Kyle.
FBI, OST investigating Kyle armed robbery

Latest News

TeamMates Mentoring Program searching for people to mentor Black Hills youth
TeamMates Mentoring Program searching for people to mentor Black Hills youth
South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity
No On IM 27 lawn signs ready to go out.
In a reversal from 2 years ago, voters reject recreational pot
South Dakota approves Medicaid expansion over GOP resistance