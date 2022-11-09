Meade County Commissioners hear opinions on shooting range ordinance

By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, the Meade County Commission heard an ordinance about proposed construction of a shooting range complex off Elk Vale Road.

The announcement of the potential $10 million shooting range complex was met with opposition, with people citing concerns about safety, fire, and crime.

To address those concerns, an ordinance was drafted outlining requirements for the construction of any shooting range in the county.

Many landowners, including Tyler Woods, are hoping the ordinance will shut the project down entirely, or at the very least provide guidelines and standards.

“I mean, ultimately, I don’t want to see any shooting ranges being built. But if it comes down to it, where they’re coming in, let’s make sure they’re safe, 100% taken care of, you know. And it isn’t just, you know, a thing that’s going to be put together that’s just halfway done. Let’s make sure we’re making a good product as safe and secure for all parties involved as we can,” said Woods.

Even though the shooting range has the potential to be one of the largest in the U.S., not everyone is opposed to its construction.

“We have an opportunity to really develop a state-of-the-art facility within the definition of approved construction ordinances and make this .... a place for the public to come learn and operate what can be very dangerous weapons, very safely,” said King Cavalier, who lives in Meade County.

The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for November 22 at 10 a.m.

