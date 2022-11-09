Jury: Black Hawk man guilty of sex crimes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal jury has convicted a Black Hawk man of three sex crimes following a sting operation during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Stephen Fontenot Jr., 40, was convicted of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, and attempted receipt of child pornography.

According to a release from the South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office, Fontenot had several sexually explicit chats and text messages with a person he thought was a 12-year-old girl. However, the person was an undercover agent. Fontenot was arrested when he went to meet the “minor.”

Fontenot is in custody, awaiting sentencing. He could be sentenced to 15 years in prison, or life.

