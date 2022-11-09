Freezing drizzle to snow - nasty winter weather is here!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Freezing drizzle and freezing fog will make for treacherous travel conditions in spots this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. The drizzle should taper off by late morning and afternoon.

A strong storm system will race into the northern plains tonight and Thursday. Freezing rain will develop east of Rapid City tonight, with snow later on. The track of the storm is such that the heaviest snow will fall in northwest and north-central South Dakota. For Rapid City, about 2″ seems likely, with 3″-5″ in the northern foothills, with up to a foot along the North Dakota border. Gusty northwest winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow late tonight and Thursday.

The storm moves away by Friday, Veterans Day, but the cold air sticks around. In fact, well below normal temperatures are likely through most of next week.

