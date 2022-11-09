Dusty Johnson wins US House race

By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dusty Johnson will return to Washington for a third term as South Dakota’s lone U.S. House representative, having defeated Libertarian Colin Duprel.

Duprel was his only challenger as the Democrats failed to field a challenger. The only candidate the party had bowed out when controversial social media posts were revealed.

In 2018, Republican Dusty Johnson easily handled his three opponents, Democrat Tim Bjorkman, Libertarian George Hendrickson and Independent Ron Wieczorek. With 60 percent of the vote, no one could touch Johnson. His closest rival was Bjorkman at 36 percent.

