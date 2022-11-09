Cooking Beef with Eric - Honey Garlic Meatballs

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy meatball appetizer for holiday season!

In a crockpot, place 2 pounds of thawed store-bought meatballs. Use regular flavor, not Italian.

In a bowl, combine 2 bottles of regular or classic style barbecue sauce with 1 tablespoon of honey and 2 tablespoons of minced garlic. Also add a tablespoon or two of thinly sliced green onions.

Whisk together then pour sauce over meatballs. Turn crockpot to HIGH and cook for 1 hour, or low for 1 1/2 hours. Serve.

