Vitalant Declares Blood Supply Shortage Calls on Donors

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Alena Neves
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Blood levels are critically low says, Tori Robbins, Communications Manager at Vitalant, a non profit blood provider. Despite November being National Prematurity Awareness Month, Robbins makes it known that blood donations have gone down and they are in critical need of O positive & negative blood types, blood platelets and AB plasma. Robbins is urging everyone who is eligible to make an appointment or visit their website, https://www.vitalant.org and donate now.

Robbins requests that everyone be mindful during this upcoming holiday that blood donation is crucial to help patients in emergencies, trauma victims, cancer patients going through treatment and those having critical surgeries. As the holiday season begins, blood donations tend to diminish and Vitalant is working hard to meet those patients needs. Type O blood is really needed and in a shortage right now due to it being the most transfused of all the blood types.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome as well, but to learn more and schedule your donation, you can visit their website or call 1-877-258-4825. As a reminder, donators must feel well the day of their donation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to hazardous conditions the rocket ship themed park in Spearfish has been closed.
Spearfish park’s ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
This is a surveillance image of the suspect in the Lakota Federal Credit Union robbery in Kyle.
FBI, OST investigating Kyle armed robbery
Elias Richard sentenced to life in prison
Richard sentenced to life for murder
One lucky Sioux Falls area person won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

Latest News

At home coffee roaster, Brewed Awakenings, brings beans from around the world to Rapid City.
At home coffee roaster, Brewed Awakenings, brings beans from around the world to Rapid City
South Dakota Freedom Scholarship helps students fill the gaps when paying for higher education
South Dakota Freedom Scholarship helps students fill the gaps when paying for higher education
It’s what’s for dinner; annual Meat Fest giving away beef, poultry, and chicken
It’s what’s for dinner; annual Meat Fest giving away beef, poultry, and chicken
Mayor Steve Allender, along with a number of community organizations kicked-off Runaway...
Community organizations gather for ‘Glow Walk’ to highlight youth homelessness, runaways