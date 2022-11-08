Vitalant Declares Blood Supply Shortage Calls on Donors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Blood levels are critically low says, Tori Robbins, Communications Manager at Vitalant, a non profit blood provider. Despite November being National Prematurity Awareness Month, Robbins makes it known that blood donations have gone down and they are in critical need of O positive & negative blood types, blood platelets and AB plasma. Robbins is urging everyone who is eligible to make an appointment or visit their website, https://www.vitalant.org and donate now.

Robbins requests that everyone be mindful during this upcoming holiday that blood donation is crucial to help patients in emergencies, trauma victims, cancer patients going through treatment and those having critical surgeries. As the holiday season begins, blood donations tend to diminish and Vitalant is working hard to meet those patients needs. Type O blood is really needed and in a shortage right now due to it being the most transfused of all the blood types.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome as well, but to learn more and schedule your donation, you can visit their website or call 1-877-258-4825. As a reminder, donators must feel well the day of their donation.

