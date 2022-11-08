Tracking a winter storm headed to KOTA Territory

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A significant winter storm is headed our way, affecting us Wednesday night and Thursday. Snow will develop in Wyoming late Wednesday, and will spread into western South Dakota Thursday. Areas of heavy snow and blowing snow will create difficult travel conditions Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas along and north of I-90. At this time, that’s where it appears the heaviest snow will fall.

The other story is the very cold air moving in with this system. Temperatures will be well below normal Wednesday through the weekend and likely through next week as more reinforcing shots of cold arctic air arrive.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to hazardous conditions the rocket ship themed park in Spearfish has been closed.
Spearfish park’s ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
This is a surveillance image of the suspect in the Lakota Federal Credit Union robbery in Kyle.
FBI, OST investigating Kyle armed robbery
One lucky Sioux Falls area person won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
Elias Richard sentenced to life in prison
Richard sentenced to life for murder

Latest News

Late week winter storm likely
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Morning snow then gusty afternoon winds
Intense winds with plenty of sunshine for Monday
Warmer Saturday with afternoon rain and snow showers