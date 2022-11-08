Sturgis groups benefit from donations at last summer’s rally

By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis area groups will get more than $188,000, proceeds from events at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Nineteen groups benefitted from rally events include the volunteer fire department, Sturgis Ambulance, animal shelter and Sturgis Brown High School.

Sturgis pulled in $51,644 from sale of its souvenir open container cups; as well as $47,000 in sponsorship donations and another $25,000 from a bike build. Adding to that was an anonymous match donation of $100,000 to the endowment fund.

When you add other 82nd rally-related donations, such as the $503,000 the Hamsters motorcycle club donated to Lifescape Children’s Hospital, more than a million dollars was raised for charities.

