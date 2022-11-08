A Rapid City community bank gave back to the RCPD Youth Outreach program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department Youth Outreach Team has received items (such as food, toys, and arts and crafts) from Black Hills Community Bank to create trauma kits for area youth.

The trauma kits began as an idea a couple of years ago to drop off to families in need. Rapid City Police youth and family navigator, Baylee Dansby, says she knows a college student who went through a traumatic experience and believes these young people will benefit from the program.

“They were talking about the experience that they had and how if the officers would have taken a couple of minutes to check and see how they were doing. Their entire perception of the police department and the officers that they were dealing with in the state they lived in would’ve changed,” Dansby said.

Black Hills Community Bank donated 30 trauma kits to the RCPD Youth Outreach, as they give back annually to different organizations. This year, a bank CEO said one employee advocated to give back to the Youth Outreach Program.

“It’s a part of our culture to be involved in the community every employee donates at least one hundred hours of community involvement, and they give back a little bit, and our $1,000 that we give to them to pass it on really contributes to a great community,” said Black Hills Community Bank CEO Jack Lynass

Different fundraisers and donations from community businesses and organizations helped the Youth Outreach Team continue to offer support to the community.

