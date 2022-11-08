Late week winter storm likely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you are a night owl or an early bird, step outside and look at the moon! A total lunar eclipse sill be happening with totality between 4:00-4:40 a.m. Skies should be mostly clear, which would allow for perfect viewing conditions. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Election day will have a nice forecast. Temperatures will be in the 40s with plenty of sunshine and much less wind. Clouds move in Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. A few light patches of freezing drizzle will be possible, which could lead to a few slippery spots. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the 30s for many.

The winter storm we are tracking will move in Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday night before pulling away. Highs Thursday will be in the teens and 20s. It will be very windy with gusts to 50 mph or higher, which will make temperatures feel more like the single digits, if not below zero at times.

Snow will be heaviest late Wednesday night and into the morning hours Thursday. A Winter Storm watch is in place for much of western South Dakota and a few counties in northeast Wyoming/southeast Montana. Accumulations of 6″ or higher are possible with wind gusts of 50 mph or higher. This would cause blowing and drifting snow and create treacherous driving conditions across the area.

Temperatures will remain very cold after this storm with high temperatures in the 20s to 30s through the end of next week, at least. Lows are expected to fall into the single digits and teens for much of that time, too. Hello, winter!

