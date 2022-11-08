At home coffee roaster, Brewed Awakenings, brings beans from around the world to Rapid City

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Charles and Jennifer Havenner’s mission at Brewed Awakenings is to make great coffee from around the world while supporting the community and they’re brewing up this lofty goal from their own home.

You can find them at https://blackhillsartisanroaster.com/ or this weekend, Nov. 12 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Monument for the Winter Marketplace Pop-up.

