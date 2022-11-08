Communities nationwide play a big role in helping animal shelters

National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week is celebrated to recognize the work shelters do to help out animals in their communities.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Shelter Appreciation Week and the observance serves to acknowledge the work shelters in the community do in order to help animals.

According to National Today, the term ‘animal shelter’ originated after the use of ‘pound’ took on a negative connotation. The Humane Society of the United States founded the week as a way to acknowledge and appreciate the different roles animal shelters in communities all over the country take in order to help out animals in the area. Many shelters in the states are non-profits which means they rely on community support in order to continue providing vital services for animals.

”It’s very important to have a shelter in a community we take in about 5,000 animals a year,” said the Humane Society of the Black Hills executive director Jerry Steinley. “A lot of them are going to go back home or are going to find their owners, a lot of them get adopted, a lot of them need medical care. So, without that service here a lot of these animals just wouldn’t have a way to get that help.”

Animal shelter staff play a crucial role in society as they work tirelessly to help animals for often below-average wages, making it even more important to dedicate a special holiday to thank them.

