Accumulating snow is on the way

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.

Overcast skies are expected much of Wednesday and that will keep temperatures down into the 30s for much of the area. Light freezing drizzle will be possible along the eastern foothills all the way out toward the plains. Slippery spots are possible through the day. Snow showers will move in through the afternoon and evening hours. Heaviest snow looks to fall Wednesday night, with snow tapering off through the day Thursday. Clouds will break up and allow for a few peeks of sunshine.

The highest snow accumulations are expected to be to the north, from Buffalo to Faith and into Aberdeen, then up into North Dakota. Some spots there could see 4″-8″ with up to a foot or higher near Lemmon and southern North Dakota. Closer to the Black Hills, less than 6″ will be likely for many. The northern hills could pick up 3″-6″ of snow with 2″-4″ in the Rapid City area. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will make for difficult driving conditions with the blowing and drifting snow.

Wind chill values Wednesday night through Friday morning will likely be below zero to the single digits for many. Prepare for some very cold weather. Temperatures will stay well below normal for much of next week with highs ranging from the 20s to 30s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to hazardous conditions the rocket ship themed park in Spearfish has been closed.
Spearfish park’s ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
This is a surveillance image of the suspect in the Lakota Federal Credit Union robbery in Kyle.
FBI, OST investigating Kyle armed robbery
Elias Richard sentenced to life in prison
Richard sentenced to life for murder
One lucky Sioux Falls area person won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Tracking a winter storm headed to KOTA Territory
Late week winter storm likely
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Morning snow then gusty afternoon winds
Intense winds with plenty of sunshine for Monday