Accumulating snow is on the way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.

Overcast skies are expected much of Wednesday and that will keep temperatures down into the 30s for much of the area. Light freezing drizzle will be possible along the eastern foothills all the way out toward the plains. Slippery spots are possible through the day. Snow showers will move in through the afternoon and evening hours. Heaviest snow looks to fall Wednesday night, with snow tapering off through the day Thursday. Clouds will break up and allow for a few peeks of sunshine.

The highest snow accumulations are expected to be to the north, from Buffalo to Faith and into Aberdeen, then up into North Dakota. Some spots there could see 4″-8″ with up to a foot or higher near Lemmon and southern North Dakota. Closer to the Black Hills, less than 6″ will be likely for many. The northern hills could pick up 3″-6″ of snow with 2″-4″ in the Rapid City area. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will make for difficult driving conditions with the blowing and drifting snow.

Wind chill values Wednesday night through Friday morning will likely be below zero to the single digits for many. Prepare for some very cold weather. Temperatures will stay well below normal for much of next week with highs ranging from the 20s to 30s.

