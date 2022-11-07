SD Supreme Court turns back convicted murderer’s appeal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a Pierre man for causing the death of his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in 2020.

Tristan Larson claimed that prosecutors should not have been allowed to use statements he made to a Pierre Police Department detective. Larson requested that the court grant him an acquittal.

The state’s highest court rejected Larson’s arguments, upholding his May 2021 convictions for second degree murder and aggravated battery. Larson was sentenced to life in prison on the murder and 55 years for the battery.

In April 2020, Larson was home watching 2-year-old Easton while the child’s mother was at work. Larson shoved the boy with enough force to cause the toddler to die two days later, according to a release from the Attorney General’s Office.

