New senior housing in progress, expected to open in spring 2023

Dolan Creek Senior Housing
Dolan Creek Senior Housing(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The new Dolan Creek senior housing project in Sturgis is under way after development faced challenges due to Covid-19.

Gusatfson Builders had originally hoped to have the facility up and going this November. But that was before the pandemic altered their plans.

The superintendent of the Dolan Creek senior housing project said, “despite challenges with building materials and staff, they’re now back on track.”

“We are at least 50 percent full, so definitely a need in the community,” said executive director Teresa Henderson, Aspen Grove Assisted Living and Dolan Creek Senior Housing.

Dolan Creek developers hope to open the facility in early Spring of 2023.

