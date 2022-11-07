Morning snow then gusty afternoon winds

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Quite the variety of weather today! Morning snow that will cause a few slick spots on area roads, then strong, gusty winds the remainder of the day. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in affect. Look for gusts over 55 mph at times, causing dangerous crosswind travel this afternoon.

Tuesday will be a calmer day, but cold arctic air will slowly spill southeast across the area in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be much colder, and snow will begin to fall in northeast Wyoming late in the day. Widespread snow and blowing snow will be likely Wednesday night and Thursday for all of the area, resulting in difficult travel for some. Stay tuned for the latest guidance on where we think the heaviest snow will fall.

The coldest air so far this season will arrive later Wednesday and stick around through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky Sioux Falls area person won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
Construction on I-90 and LaCrosse Street continues.
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring
Due to hazardous conditions the rocket ship themed park in Spearfish has been closed.
Spearfish park’s ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
Tractor-Trailer driver killed in US 212 crash on Wyo-SD state line
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

Latest News

Intense winds with plenty of sunshine for Monday
Warmer Saturday with afternoon rain and snow showers
Rapid City 7 day forecast
Ups and downs with temperatures this weekend.
A cold night ahead