Intense winds with plenty of sunshine for Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tonight, it will be chilly with lows in the teens and 20s with increasing clouds. Wind chill will drop real feel temperatures into the teens and single digits for tonight. Monday we will start off cloudy with gradually clearing skies, highs will be in the 40s and 50s with winds increasing to 30 mph with wind gusts around 50 to 60 miles per hour as we continue into Monday afternoon. If you drive a high-profile or light weight vehicle, make sure to slow down and keep both hands on the steering wheel.

Tuesday, we will see warmer temperatures with highs looking to range from the upper 30s to upper 60s for some locations with partly cloudy skies.

A strong cold front will bring unsettled weather for the later portion of the week. Wednesday we could see the potential for isolated rain showers in the lower elevations with snow showers in higher elevations. Highs will range from the low 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday will be breezy with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to mid 30s out towards the South Dakota Plains. In the Black Hills, Northeastern Wyoming, and Northwestern South Dakota highs will be in the teens to upper 20s with the increasing potential for snow early Thursday into Friday.

Sunshine and highs in the 30s will return to the region for the weekend.

