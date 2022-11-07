Hill City coach reflects on first season

Henderson: Happy to be back in gym
By Ben Burns
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City volleyball team had three different coaches during their state-qualifying 2021 season. This year, a former player stepped up to the plate and became a mentor and role model for her girls. Ben Burns spoke to Allie Henderson on how she felt about her first season as the Lady Rangers’ head coach.

