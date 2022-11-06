Candidates hit the bricks to campaign old-school

Representative Dusty Johnson, state Senator Helene Duhamel, and candidate Steve Duffy knock on...
Representative Dusty Johnson, state Senator Helene Duhamel, and candidate Steve Duffy knock on doors to meet potential voters.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the midterm election days away, candidates are working overtime to sway undecided voters.

Representative Dusty Johnson was in Rapid City Saturday going door-to-door hoping to drum up support for candidates. He was joined by Helene Duhamel , who is running for re-election to the state senate; and Steve Duffy, running for house, as they worked together to get voters to the polls.

Because of the old-school method, candidates said they were able to meet people on a more personal level.

”I know that so many politicians love to spend a lot of money on Facebook advertising or on mail or on commercials but to me, nothing beats the person-to-person connection. When you go to somebody’s door you say ‘hey, I’m Congressman Dusty Johnson and I’m not campaigning for myself today, I’m campaigning for my friends who are really going to make good state legislatures,’ I think that means a lot and I think it’s the way you change votes,” said Johnson.

Election day is November 8.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-Trailer driver killed in US 212 crash on Wyo-SD state line
Construction on I-90 and LaCrosse Street continues.
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
SD Senate candidate charged with child abuse
SD Senate candidate charged with child abuse
Many items from the Reva Catholic Church were stolen in October.
Rural South Dakota church vandalized: ‘sentimental value to so many people’

Latest News

Students created clay cups and plates which were used to serve guests at the reception.
Students showcase artwork at the Dahl Art Center
Friday Night Hike, November 4, Part 2
Friday Night Hike, November 4, Part 1
The College and Career fair brought more than 70 local businesses, organizations, and colleges...
More than 1,200 Rapid City students explore careers, college opportunities