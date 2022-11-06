Candidates hit the bricks to campaign old-school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the midterm election days away, candidates are working overtime to sway undecided voters.

Representative Dusty Johnson was in Rapid City Saturday going door-to-door hoping to drum up support for candidates. He was joined by Helene Duhamel , who is running for re-election to the state senate; and Steve Duffy, running for house, as they worked together to get voters to the polls.

Because of the old-school method, candidates said they were able to meet people on a more personal level.

”I know that so many politicians love to spend a lot of money on Facebook advertising or on mail or on commercials but to me, nothing beats the person-to-person connection. When you go to somebody’s door you say ‘hey, I’m Congressman Dusty Johnson and I’m not campaigning for myself today, I’m campaigning for my friends who are really going to make good state legislatures,’ I think that means a lot and I think it’s the way you change votes,” said Johnson.

Election day is November 8.

