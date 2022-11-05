More than 1,200 Rapid City students explore careers, college opportunities

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday, the Rapid City Area Schools hosted the sixth annual Eighth Grade College and Career Fair at The Monument.

The College and Career fair brought more than 70 local businesses, organizations, and colleges together so more than 1,200 Rapid City students could explore various careers and college opportunities they may not be exposed to daily.

“We know that students go into the careers they’re exposed to,” Dr. Lily Buckner of Rapid City Area Schools, stated . ”We want to make sure that we are providing a broad knowledge base for students to choose careers. So today’s an opportunity to explore careers that they may not be exposed to on a day-to-day basis.”

Danielle Keller, a recruiter with Monument Health stated that she hopes students recognize the number of available jobs in health care. “There are a lot of different positions that are great and there is a lot of availability in health care. And there are a lot of opportunities for students who may not want to go to school. So, I just want them to know that there is a full scope of opportunities for them out there after they are finished with high school,” Keller explained.

Reactions from students attending the fair were positive overall as they went through hands-on experiences, and a variety of vehicles to explore.

“I thought that some of the construction stuff was really cool” one student added. Another stated “Yeah, the science, technology, mathematics, and stem stuff. How like the poles compress the rocks and how you can put so much weight on it and it wouldn’t budge at all that was pretty cool.”

If you missed this year’s college and career fair the 2023 event will be held next year on Nov. 8 at The Monument.

