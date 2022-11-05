Friday Night Hike, November 4, Part 1

Eagles punch ticket to Dome, blowout ends Bison’s season
By Ben Burns
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time since 2011, the Wall Eagles are headed to the State Championship game after an impressive semifinals victory over Hamlin. Plus, the Hot Springs Bison had their historic season come to an abrupt ending as Elk-Point Jefferson dominated on their home turf. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

