Warmer Saturday with afternoon rain and snow showers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures to kick off the weekend will be a little warmer than what it has been the past few days. Temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s, with a few spots near 60°. Plenty of clouds are expected with some moisture, mainly during the afternoon hours. Rain and snow showers will move in during the middle of the day and afternoon. Accumulations for those who see snow should be an inch or less.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Plenty of sunshine is expected. Clouds will arrive late in the day as a system pushes in from the south. This will bring some rain and snow showers to the area Sunday night into Monday morning. Clouds clear out through the day with temperatures in the 40s for many.

Tuesday will have highs range from the 40s to 50s with mostly sunny skies. Cooler weather takes over for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s across the area for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Expect plenty of clouds during that time as well.

