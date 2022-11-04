Trio of fires in Box Elder

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.

Although the causes of each of the 3 fires are still under investigation, firefighters say colder weather often means more house fires.

The top 5 leading causes of house fires are cooking, heating, electrical issues, smoking, and candles.

Smoke alarms are vital in helping with fire-related injuries and deaths. They are made to alert and give you time to get out of your home and should be maintained and replaced every 10 years.

But that’s not the only safety tip.

“Making sure your smoke detectors are ready to go, everybody knows two ways out of every room in the house in every room that they are in. Drill in the home are very important, especially for young children. Everybody needs to know how to get out of the house, needs to have a rallying point that they can gather up and count heads from there. Maintain of the heating system now, not later on when you need it, keeping it clean, keeping it maintained, having a professional look at it.” Jerome Harvey, Pennington County Fire Administrator

Thanksgiving is the top holiday when home fires occur, second and third-ranked are Christmas eve and Christmas.

This time of year is when most people cook at home in their kitchens and is the number one cause of home fires.

According to NFPA.ORG in 2021 “A home structure fire was reported every 93 seconds, a home fire death occurred every three hours and eight minutes, and a home fire injury occurred every 47 minutes.”

