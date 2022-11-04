Tractor-Trailer driver killed in US 212 crash on Wyo-SD state line

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a Thursday morning crash on U.S. Highway 212 near the Wyoming and South Dakota state line.

The driver, 74-year-old Gary Larrick of North Carolina, was heading eastbound on US 212 when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit the side of another tractor-trailer. Larrick, who reportedly was not properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The driver of the other tractor-trailer, 63-year-old Clyde Bates of St. Louis, was not injured.

The highway patrol says driver inattention or a possible medical condition on the part of Larrick is being investigated as a potential contributing factor in the crash.

This the 112th death on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022; compared to 96 last year.

