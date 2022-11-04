Powerball Jackpot prize is largest in game’s history

Sales for lottery tickets increase amid the largest Powerball Jackpot prize.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With all eyes on the growing Powerball Jackpot, South Dakota’s Lottery saw a surge in ticket sales.

That comes as no surprise since the jackpot reached $1.6 billion, making it the largest jackpot in the game’s 30-year history.

While South Dakota Lottery hasn’t released the exact number of tickets, reports from their sales reps, retailers, and players show there has been a substantial increase in interest during large jackpot runs.

While players have their eyes on the prize, they are also giving back to the state.

”Revenue generated from the sale of lotto products, which Powerball is, goes to the state’s general fund and the state’s capital construction fund. So, it goes to good causes such as education, schools, roads, and bridges. So, we’re really excited about being able to give back and have some fun during this jackpot run,” said Wade Laroche, director of advertising and public relations for South Dakota Lottery.

The drawing for the jackpot prize will be held on Saturday and the winner could walk away with more than $700 million as one payout or the entire $1 billion if they choose to take the payment option, where they will receive a payment for the next 29 years.

