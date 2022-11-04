Mines looks to keep winning streak going against CSU-Pueblo

6-3 Hardrockers look to win third straight game
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines football team has won two in a row and three of its last four and is 6-3 on the season. The Hardrockers have already clinched back to back winning seasons for the first time since 1985. They will look to keep things rolling when they play at CSU-Pueblo on Saturday.

Mines looks to keep winning streak going against CSU-Pueblo
