Cooking with Eric - Pasta with a Pumpkin Sage Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I simply can’t say enough about this delicious dish! Easy and quick, and luscious and delicious! The creaminess of the pumpkin and the coconut milk raise the decadent meter to new heights!

First, cook a pound of bowtie pasta according to package directions. Be sure to generously salt the water you use to boil the pasta. Drain and place in a bowl. You may want to cook the pasta while preparing the rest of the recipe so everything will be ready at once.

Meantime, in 1 tablespoon of olive oil, brown a small diced red onion until softened. Then add 1/4 cup dry white wine; stir to deglaze the pan and cook until wine is mostly evaporated. Then add a teaspoon each of ground cinnamon and nutmeg. Then add a quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper. Continue stirring to combine.

Immediately add 3 cloves of minced garlic and 2 tablespoon chopped fresh sage. Use the fresh stuff in this recipe. Stir to combine then add a can of pumpkin puree and a can of coconut milk. Use the full-fat variety, not low fat. Simmer for a minute or two, stirring constantly. Adjust seasonings with salt and black pepper.

Pour sauce over pasta in bowl and toss to combine. Serve immediately with a couple of sage leaves on top. Sprinkle a bit of Parmesan cheese on top, if desired but this certainly isn’t necessary!

