Sturgis encourages people to shop locally this holiday season

Shoppers can win various gift certificates to downtown businesses, along with two grand prizes.
Shoppers can win various gift certificates to downtown businesses, along with two grand prizes.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic caused people to shop more online.

But the city of Sturgis is encouraging people to shop locally with its annual holiday giveaway. People can win prizes by shopping at various downtown stores.

One store participating is “New to You Fashion and Treasures Thrift Store,” and the owners say the giveaway shows the value of shopping locally.

”It’s the support of the entire community because these small stores have things that they’re not going to find online, all the time. And it’s supporting our whole community from tax revenue, right down to whatever people need,” said Bill Redman, co-owner of the store.

Redman said shopping at local businesses can make the experience more personable, as shoppers are more than just a number when in a brick and mortar store.

