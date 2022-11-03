South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election

Get out the vote tour
Get out the vote tour(WBKO)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day.

State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.

Smith has made an effort to travel to various parts of the state during his campaign to meet voters.

“They can trust me. I also want to prove to the folks out here in Pine Ridge that I’ll be back. You know, many people stop by and don’t come back, and that’s not who I am at all. I’ve been here multiple times on this campaign cycle already,” said Smith.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the South Dakota Democratic party will continue to go on tour until Monday.

