A rule amending the code to prohibit alcohol sales in medical cannabis establishments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The ordinance of selling any liquor or distribution of alcoholic beverages at a medical cannabis shop would be prohibited. Alcohol could only be served within establishments such as bars and restaurants.

In a previous City Council meeting, the council voted to deny a retail alcohol license for a cannabis business saying it would be an inappropriate location.

However, Assistant City Attorney Justin Williams said that during the discussion the ordinance would allow the city to give medical cannabis establishments an additional one year to get up and running.

“I think if you look at other states, many other states also prohibit those alcohol sales for example colorado they do not allow alcohol sales in any medical cannabis establishments,” said Williams.

The first reading will take place Monday, Nov. 7 at the city council meeting followed by the second reading held on Nov. 21.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.